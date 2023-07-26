Liverpool are looking to strengthen more than just their midfield this summer.

Liverpool continue their push for new midfield signings as they hope to start their 2023/24 season with the strongest squad possible. Who they will bring in to replace Jordan Henderson and Fabinho remains the hot topic of the Reds rumour mill, but they are recruiting in other areas as well.

In fact, Liverpool have already tabled an offer for a new attacker as they look to tighten the bolts in all areas of their current squad. The player in question is LASK’s winger Keito Nakamura, who is receiving a lot of attention after notching an impressive 17 goals and eight assists for the Austrian side last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Foot Mercato (via Get French Football News), Nakamura has received interest from both Lille and Eintracht Frankfurt, and LASK have been hoping to spark a bidding war between the two. However, Liverpool are also in the running and have actually put an offer in for the Japanese international, but LASK have reportedly turned it down.

The Reds bid €7 million (£6m) for Nakamura, with the vision to send him straight back out on loan, but his club were ‘not enticed’ by the approach. LASK are said to be hoping for an initial package of €11 million (£9.5m) for the 22-year-old instead.

Liverpool are quite well stacked in the attacking positions but adding younger options to call upon further down the line would be smart business. Especially as the likes of Luis Díaz are being linked with potential moves. Unsurprisingly, Saudi Arabia has returned to the Reds’ door in attempt to sign another of their players.