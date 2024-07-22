Liverpool's '€60m' target may see Arne Slot unleash unique tactic amid 'close' claims

Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The young attacker has been linked with a move to Liverpool over the last past six months.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If Liverpool’s reported interest in Real Sociedad attacker Takefusa Kubo is true then signing him would see Arne Slot unleash a new tactic.

The Reds already boast a brilliant frontline including Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz but they have been linked with moves for more attackers. While any move is likely to require an exit, Kubo has been linked on several occasions across the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, reports from Japan claimed that Kubo to Liverpool is reportedly in ‘its final stages’ and there is a possibility that a deal will be reached soon, via the outlet - sponichiannex. It was one of the earliest sources for Endo to Liverpool and, most recently, it was first to report Sugawara to Southampton, before any English outlet. Yet, there isn’t anything concrete to report - and that’s according to Fabrizio Romano.

He claimed there are no concrete moves between Liverpool and Kubo as it stands. He took to X to refute any claims that Liverpool were ready to trigger his release clause, which sits at around €60m. He said: ‘I’m not aware of anything really concrete happening around Take Kubo [and Liverpool]. I saw these reports but it’s not something that I’m told is close or imminent at this stage.’

If Kubo arrives, he would need to play off the right-hand side, in a similar role to what Salah does now. The 32-year-old Egyptian is in the final year of his deal and could leave on a free transfer next summer, therefore, finding his ‘replacement’ will prove to be an unenviable task, given his record at the club.

For Slot to fit both attackers into the side, he would need to operate with Salah in a central attacking position - something which he has done across his time at the club under Jurgen Klopp. In fact, across his career, Transfermarkt claims that he has played as a ‘centre-forward’ on 42 occasions and his record stands strong with 34 goals and nine assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kubo’s seven goals and five assists would be drastically improved in a more attacking team; he ranked promisingly-high for shot-creating actions, expected assists p90, take-ons and progressive carries which demonstrates how well his traits would match on the right-side of their attack. His potential is still unknown but his quick feet and direct play would certainly translate well to Liverpool’s philosophy and Slot’s should any deal be conducted in the future.