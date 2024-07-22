Everton FC. | Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The attacking midfielder dazzled for his country at the 2024 Copa America.

Former Everton attacker James Rodriguez is reportedly set to return to European football after impressing this summer for Colombia.

Rodriguez, 33, earned the best player of the tournament award this summer as Colombia lost to Argentina in the final in America. His dazzling run of form caught the attention of the footballing world as he produced an excellent campaign that included one goal and six assists - a tournament record - in just six games.

With his form catching the eye, reports had linked with him a return to Spain. And now, just weeks later, it has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano that he has terminated his current deal at Brazilian club Sao Paulo to pursue a move back to Europe. Romano took to X to confirm the news: ‘James Rodriguez, set to be available as free agent terminating his contract by mutual agreement with São Paulo. He’s set to part ways with the club after excellent Copa América. James would love to return to European football.’

Back in May, one post on Instagram from an Everton fan page commented on a rumour that he has unhappy at Sao Paulo and could leave - to which the Colombian commented ‘Last dance?’ with an emoji of a blue heart which got fans excited. The reality of a move to Everton is incredibly unlikely, however.

Now in his 30’s, it is unlikely that Sean Dyche’s style of play would mesh well with the former Real Madrid star. Everton were one of the most intense teams in terms of sprints and work-rate last season and Rodriguez would certainly not match well in that type of team.

He did show a renewed level of fitness, determination and sharpness in the recent Copa America but his extra energy and desire may have come from his lust to succeed with his country rather than anything else.

Yet, he holds a special place in the heart of Everton fans for his early showings in the 2020/21 season under Carlo Ancelotti. Six goal contributions in his first five games gave fans hope for success but a combination of injuries and off-pitch issues contributed to his inevitable exit. Since then, the club has been desperate to find anyone who can bring that creative quality and have since failed, although there is hope for summer signing Iliman Ndiaye in that role.