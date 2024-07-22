Juventus ‘receive 30m fee’ from 'Premier League club' amid Liverpool interest

Wolves via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: There are more reports linking Liverpool with a defensive signing.

One of Liverpool’s targets has reportedly been the subject of a bid from a Premier League club.

The towering 1.97m centre-back returned to Juventus after making 13 appearances for Roma on loan last season. Those were his first appearances at senior level and the talented defender is just 19-years-old. He also featured at youth level for the Netherlands across their U17-U19 sides before making his debut for Spain’s U21 side in March 2024.

Despite a small sample size, his numbers are strong across the board. Fbref notes him as a strong attacking threat, as he ranks high for shot-creating actions (89th percentile) non-penalty goals (99th) touches in the attacking box (90th) and progressive passes received (99th).

The Reds missed out on another young centre-back in Leny Yoro who completed a deal to sign for Manchester United last week. He was an 18-year-old sensation on their list but was deemed not ready to be a regular starter right away. Huijsen, also a young defender, could easily fall into the same narrative.

Yet, the likes of Nat Phillips and Sepp van den Berg could both depart this summer leaving room for another addition. Huijsen is young, talented and physically capable and could easily develop into a top defender in the coming years. Liverpool may want an extra defender to help manage the load for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahim Konate better.

However, game time could be difficult to come by with four senior centre-backs already at the club. The new Champions League format will add more games to their season and there are doubts over Van Dijk and Konate’s fitness across a long season.