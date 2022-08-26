Injuries and transfers where high on the agenda during the manager’s briefing with the media.

Liverpool are looking to put a poor start to the new Premier League season behind them when they face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

After draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace and defeat at Manchester United, the Reds desperately need to get their first win on the board when the newly promoted Cherries come to Anfield.

Ahead of that crucial fixture, Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media at a press conference held at the Axa Training Centre on Friday afternoon.

He discussed an ever-deepening injury crisis, the mood in the camp during a winless start to the campaign, and calls to bolster his midfield with a signing before the transfer deadline.