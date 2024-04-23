Jurgen Klopp will have to make do without the prolific forward.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed in his press conference ahead of the Merseyside derby that Diogo Jota will not be available.

The Portuguese forward has been ruled out for up to two weeks which puts him at risk of missing at least three fixtures, including their derby away day at Goodison Park on Wednesday night. Jota had netted his first goal after a two month lay-off against Fulham over the weekend but the Liverpool boss confirmed he suffered an issue.

Speaking ahead of the game, Klopp said on Jota: “Unfortunately yes. Diogo scored the goal felt a bit and we found out more. Be out for two weeks. I cannot really say a lot about it, to be honest. Before a game he didn’t start, he got a knock, bam, felt a bit in the hip then was fine.

“We didn’t start him, brought him on, that was alright then he started the last game. He was OK then with the finish. It’s a small one but we are late in the season. Obviously, it’s now not a great moment for each injury. It’s not a great one. It’s two weeks, it’s pretty much nothing but enough not to be available.”

While there is still the very capable attacking frontline of Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo who can do the business for Liverpool, Jota’s absence actually lowers the chances of them winning by 14%, according to the statistics.

Since Jota’s debut in 2020, he has featured in 97 games and the Reds have achieved a win percentage of 64% during that time. In contrast, in the 48 games they’ve gone without him, they’ve won a reduced 50% of their games in what is an interesting drop-off. With him in the side they’ve managed more goals (214 to 92) and more points per game (2.19 to 1.75) as well as more wins and less losses.