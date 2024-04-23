'Out for two weeks' - Jurgen Klopp confirms hammer Liverpool injury blow ahead of Everton derby
Jurgen Klopp has revealed Diogo Jota has returned to the Liverpool sidelines.
Jota recently returned from a two-month knee absence and was missed while unavailable. The striker has made a strong return and scored in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Fulham. But Jota sustained an issue after bagging at Craven Cottage. He’s been ruled out for the next two weeks, meaning he will miss the Merseyside derby against Everton tomorrow night.
Asked whether there were any new injury concerns, Liverpool manager Klopp said at his pre-match press conference: Unfortunately yes. Diogo scored the goal felt a bit and we found out more. Be out for two weeks.”
Asked if Jota has aggravated his previous injury or it’s a recurrence of a knee problem, Klopp added: I cannot really say a lot about it, to be honest. Before a game he didn’t start, he got a knock, bam, felt a bit in the hip then was fine. We didn’t start him, brought him on, that was alright then he started the last game. He was OK then with the finish. It’s a small one but we are late in the season. Obviously, it’s now not a great moment for each injury.
“It’s not a great one. It’s two weeks, it’s pretty much nothing but enough not to be available.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.