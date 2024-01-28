There was an emotional atmosphere around Anfield on Sunday afternoon as the Reds made their way into the last 16 of the FA Cup with a win against Championship club Norwich City.

The game was the first since Jurgen Klopp revealed he was bringing an end to his nine-year reign as the memories of the Champions League Final win, that long-awaited Premier League title triumph and some stunning nights at Anfield and beyond were remembered.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager has forged an emotional bond with the Anfield faithful during his reign and he was serenaded by all four corners of the famous old ground before, during and after the win against the Canaries.

Not for the first time in Klopp's reign, his side received the outstanding backing of their supporters as they continued their bid for success on a number of fronts - but how does the average attendance at Anfield compare to other major clubs around Europe?

1 . Borussia Dortmund 2023/24 average attendance: 81,252

2 . Bayern Munich 2023/24 average attendance: 75,000

3 . Inter Milan 2023/24 average attendance: 72,843

4 . AC Milan 2023/24 average attendance: 71,869