Liverpool's potential goalkeeper merry-go-round could see experienced free signing arrive
Liverpool could be set for changes in the goalkeeping department this summer, according to reports.
Adrian, who is the current third-choice goalkeeper, is set to leave as his contract expires at the end of the season and the 37-year-old has already confirmed his desire to find football elsewhere in the twilight of his career.
That leaves incoming manager Arne Slot with just Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher. The Irish back-up has been hugely important for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp this season, playing a career-highest number of games as a result of Alisson’s hamstring injury which saw Kelleher feature for over 20 games. He was subject to a deadline day bid from Brentford in January, which was promptly rejected, but interest could re-emerge again as the Irish international is ready for first-team football.
One replacement who could be ready and waiting for a move to Anfield is Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy. His deal is up at the end of the season and while Southampton could still be promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs, he has featured just seven times this season. Now 34, he has a strong experience across the leagues and has played 147 times in England’s top-flight. Previous clubs include QPR, Reading, Leeds United and Crystal Palace and he would no doubt be an easy replacement for the aging Adrian.
According to the Daily Mail, “Alex McCarthy is emerging as a summer option for Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic as well as Liverpool and Newcastle United. Celtic are on the look out for a goalkeeper with Joe Hart retiring at the end of the season. Liverpool and Newcastle United are also monitoring developments with McCarthy as they draw up shortlists for back-up keepers.”
Plus, the daily newspaper further stated that “Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher is looking to play more regular first-team football while Newcastle want to bring in Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale – though recognise he could prove expensive – and they have question marks over Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.