Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on September 19, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: The manager spoke ahead of the Premier League clash on Saturday.

Arne Slot confirmed that Alisson Becker could miss their weekend clash with Bournemouth.

The Reds are back in action just days after their European adventure in Italy as they dominated AC Milan in their Champions League opener. Looking to build on that performance, Slot’s side will be able to field another strong line-up but he did make two changes during the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Andoni Iraola’s side set to head to Anfield, Slot gave a surprise update as he revealed Liverpool’s number one could miss out despite playing the full 90 during the week. “Alisson is still a doubt if he can train today. So let’s see if he can train then if he can’t then he probably won’t play as well so we will just have to wait and see.” He confirmed. Outside of that, they will be without Harvey Elliott who remains out until at least the next international break in October after suffering a setback earlier this month.

Last season saw the Brazilian miss 17 games in total as backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher played a career-high 26 times in all competitions, including in the EFL Cup win over Chelsea. For Alisson, aside from the virus and muscular problems that kept him out of a handful of games it was a nasty hamstring injury which was the cause of his long-term absence. Slot further added that it is a muscular issue keeping him from training and the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele ‘confirmed’ it was his hamstring causing him problems once again. Jurgen Klopp raved about him last season, labelling him 'absolutely exceptional' in an interview with Prime Video Sport but Kelleher could get a rare chance to impress as he did on many occasions last year.

In terms of any other potential switches, he was quizzed over Darwin Nunez who was yet to start a game in all competitions this season. Having to play second-fiddle to Diogo Jota, Slot responded to a question asking what he needs to do to break into the fold. “Same like all the others, work really hard and the goals will come, its what he did against AC Milan. I think he came back with loads of confidence from Copa America, he has every right to have this confidence because everywhere he's played he's scored goals.

“He will get his chance in the near future. He is fitter and fitter now and understands day by day better what we expect from him. He is competition with Diogo (Jota) who has done really well."