Arne Slot names Liverpool star who was 'outstanding' against AC Milan

Getty Images

AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool: The Liverpool boss joined the post-match coverage and discussed one player in particular.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool boss Arne Slot hailed Ryan Gravenberch for continuing his early season form against AC Milan.

The Reds enjoyed a winning start in the new UEFA Champions League courtesy of goals from Ibrahim Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai. An early Christian Pulisic goal rallied the home side but Liverpool were worthy winners and their midfield trio certainly won the midfield battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gravenberch made six interceptions against Milan - which was the most by a Liverpool player in a Champions League match since Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Man City in April 2018 (also 6). Plus, no player won possession back more often tonight than the Dutchman too (9) and had a 89% pass success (34/38) rate which capped off a brilliant evening as he continues to grow in the number six role.

Speaking to the Amazon Prime TV team, that included Clarence Seedorf and Frank Lampard, Slot praised the midfielder for his showing. “He took to the occasion of playing at a stadium that’s had some unbelievable Dutch midfielders. He played an unbelievable game. Ryan played outstanding today but I don’t think he was the only player who was outstanding, but I can see why you picked him out.”

He was then quizzed further by Lampard about the balance of the midfielder and Slot explained a key difference from his setup to Jurgen Klopp. “I think it’s a combination of energy and quality on the ball. The most successful Liverpool team in recent years had three animals in midfield but these three work really hard as well. They’re quite comfortable on the ball; we like to press high but we like to play out from the back and create our chances like this.”

Alongside Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister won the most tackles on the pitch, made the most passes into the final third and managed three key passes to compliment the Dutchman’s display. Looking further forward, the most advanced midfielder in Szoboszlai also looked to be more influential following Slot’s pre-match comments about him needing to score more goals. He managed tree shots on target and that was most he has managed for Liverpool in a single game since March - and it’s clear the midfield trio are in fine form.