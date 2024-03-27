The Match of the Day panel have given their top 10 list for the best left-footed players in Premier League history, ranking Liverpool's Mohamed Salah extremely highly in their list of legends.

Salah has left an undeniable legacy on England's top-flight after seven seasons at Liverpool. Currently, he has 154 goals which means he sits 10th on all-time goal scorers list, eight goals behind Jermain Defoe in ninth.

He made an instant impact after arriving from Roma as he lit up the league with 32 goals in his debut season. It meant he beat Cristiano Ronaldo's record for goals in a single 38-game campaign and, from then on, the goals continued to flow and he has 21 in all competitions so far.

Gary Lineker was joined by former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers striker Alan Shearer and Manchester City defender Micah Richards on the panel as they discussed the best left-footed players to play in the Premier League across it's history, with both men giving a separate list - and the Egyptian sits high upon both.

Shearer included (in ranking order) Arjen Robben, Robbie Fowler, Gareth Bale, Robin van Persie, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Ashley Cole, David Silva, Salah and Ryan Giggs. He included the 163-goal ex-Liverpool forward Fowler and praised him for the quality of his finishing, which was renowned. “Probably the best (finisher). In terms of being natural, he struck me as someone who never really had to work at it. It just sort of happened, whereas I had to work on mine. He was a brilliant finisher.”