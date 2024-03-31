Jamie Carragher heaped praise on the brilliant Alexis Mac Allister during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Brighton on Sunday - and the former Liverpool captain was not the only one.

Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League after coming from behind to beat Brighton at Anfield, with Luis Diaz cancelling out Danny Welbeck's opener before Mohamed Salah took one of his many chances to win it. Jurgen Klopp's side were in the ascendancy for large parts of the game and could feasibly have had more.

Mac Allister was the standout player against his former side, dictating the tempo of play in midfield and creating several chances, with the Argentinian's inch-perfect pass setting up Salah for the winner. It was a moment of calm that typified his performance and Carragher was quick to point it out amid the celebrations.

“Mo Salah has taken until the 65th minute to find his shooting boots and what a relief it is to those people he's saluting,” Carragher said on commentary. “But again, this is all down to that man Mac Allister, who has been the best player on the pitch by a mile. When the game has been frantic, he's been the man with the cool head.”

Mac Allister earned the praise of Jurgen Klopp during the week and has proven to be an outstanding piece of business, having cost just £35million. The 25-year-old once again showed his quality on Sunday and former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane was also in awe.