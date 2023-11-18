Liverpool's £543 million-rated starting XI if January transfer rumours come true

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool have stormed into the 2023/24 season in sensational fashion and are piling the pressure on the teams at the top of the Premier League table. After a disappointing previous campaign, they could be on for a title challenge as they go toe-to-toe once against with Manchester City, as well as the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Like their rivals, the Reds will be looking to strengthen their squad in January to give themselves the best possible shot at this season. We've listed how Jurgen Klopp's starting 11 could look after the January transfer window, if the latest rumours come to fruition.

Alisson — GK

Liverpool have struggled with their goalkeeper situation over the years but since the £67 million arrival of Alisson, they've had little to worry about.

Trent Alexander-Arnold — RB

The Reds are looking to bolster their options in defence and Trent Alexander-Arnold has been exploring his potential in midfield lately. But for now, his dominant role with Liverpool remains at right-back and any new recruits will provide back-up for the £57 million-rated vice captain.

Gonçalo Inácio — CB

During the summer, Liverpool were unable to focus on anything but their midfield restructure. After signing four new players for the engine room, there was no time to address any other areas of concern. However, January will provide the perfect opportunity for Klopp to bolster other parts of his team, including the defence.

Sporting CP's Gonçalo Inácio has been on Liverpool's radar since the summer and Nacional has reported that the Reds are willing to work hard on bringing him to Anfield in the new year and could pay his £52.5 million release clause. The report also claims that Klopp would be looking to offer Inácio a starting role if the move did materialise.

Virgil van Dijk — CB

The new Liverpool captain will be hoping to guide his side to a much better finish than last season. As it stands, the Reds are in contention for the top spot and Virgil van Dijk's presence in defence will be crucial for their efforts, as well as settling in a potential new centre-back. The 32-year-old has been an untouchable asset since his £75 million arrival from Southampton in 2018.

Andy Robertson — LB

Andy Robertson's absence has definitely been felt but the latest updates have suggested he could be back in the new year, which will be a huge boost for Klopp, as he currently has just one fit natural left-back on his books. Robertson's current market value is £35 million.

Dominik Szobozslai — CM

Dominik Szobozslai has impressed ever since he made his debut in red and has started every single Premier League match since his £60 million arrival in the summer.

André — CDM

Liverpool have had their eye on André for months now, and initially wanted to sign him in summer. However, Fluminense were not interested in discussing offers until January. True to their word, a recent update has claimed the Brazilian side are now willing to accept an offer of £30 million in the new year for André, who is still very much a top target for the Reds.

Alexis Mac Allister — CM

Another summer signing who has impressed since his arrival. Alexis Mac Allister joined Liverpool for £35 million and has been operating in a more unfamiliar No.6 role while Klopp explores new options. He will be able to play in his preferred position if and when Liverpool recruit a new defensive midfielder in January.

Mohamed Salah — RW

There's nothing more to be said about Mohamed Salah and his spot in Liverpool's starting 11. With 10 goals and four assists in just 12 Premier League games so far, the £57 million-rated winger is once again in incredible form.

Diogo Jota — LW

Diogo Jota has a fair bit of competition in his role but the £43.7 million-rated winger has really come alive, scoring four goals in his last six appearances. The left-wing position might be Klopp's biggest headache this season.

Darwin Núñez — CF