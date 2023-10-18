The Bayern Munich star is being touted as one of the very best youngsters in the world.

Liverpool reportedly hold a long-term interest in Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala.

The 20-year-old has developed a strong reputation as one of the very best youngsters in world football during his time at Munich and he is a permanent fixture in the German national team.

Musiala is currently down as one of the strongest names on the list for the inaugural Golden Boy awards, alongside Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Barcelona’s Gavi.

The reports linking him with the Reds have come from Germany, more specifically SportBILD, who claim Liverpool are amongst a handful of clubs said to be interested in Munich’s Musiala. His agents are currently not talking to the club about extending his contract with the club.

Recent weeks have seen the youngster dropped for veteran Thomas Muller, which has seemingly caused an issue with Musiala and his camp, as he was reportedly offered assurances over his playtime and was also promised to be ‘the face of the club in the future.’

His contract expires in 2026 and he has plenty of time to consider his next options, but he may favour a return to England after growing up in the famed Chelsea academy as a youth player before he departed after eight years in 2019 - aged 16 - to join Bayern’s youth set-up.

Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch was a former teammate of Musiala’s at Bayern and tipped him for Ballon d’Or success in the future: “I think he could win a Ballon d’Or once in his life.” He told EA Sports 24 YouTube. “He will keep improving and get even better. There’s a good chance. He’s really good with his crazy dribbling.”

His debut broke records for Bayern as he became the youngest player to play a match for Bayern in the Bundesliga, aged 17 years and 115 days in June 2020 and he was part of the squad that won the 2019/20 Champions League title, but he didn’t make any appearances across the tournament.