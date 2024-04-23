Liverpool’s targets across the last few months have stretched from Florian Wirtz to Jamal Musiala but there’s one young attacker in their sights who is outperforming the likes of Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer.

With Jurgen Klopp departing in the summer, there is an air of uncertainty surrounding the club. But, despite that, there is still a strong sense that there are opportunities for the club to go in one of several directions especially when it comes to transfers. Richard Hughes will bring fresh ideas as will the returning Michael Edwards.

One player who has been garnering a lot of attention - not just from Liverpool - is Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise. Dazzling off the right-wing for the Eagles, the 22-year-old has a strong case for being one of the best players outside of the top six clubs. Despite missing 18 games with a hamstring injury this season, he’s still managed to produce seven goals and four assists - with most of those coming under Roy Hodgson’s pragmatic approach.

Under new boss Oliver Glasner, he could ascend to a new level and has been hugely impressive. And he was on top form as they destroyed West Ham 5-2 at the weekend with a goal and an assist. Liverpool are in the mix with Arsenal, Man United and Chelsea and could target his £60m release clause which is reportedly available this summer.

If so, he could be a ready-made replacement for Mohamed Salah - whose deal expires next summer - and his figures show that he is performing at a very high level. Forgetting the outright goals and assists, Olise’s general play is what can set him apart. In comparison to Saka and Palmer, two of the league’s best attackers this season, he averages better figures p90 for: expected assists, big chances created, successful dribbles, take-on percentage, fouls won, progressive carries distance and accurate crosses.