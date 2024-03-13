Liverpool's £60m target chased by Man City opens up about his 'best season' yet

Liverpool target Pedro Neto has claimed that this is 'by far' his best season as a professional to date.

Neto, 24, has been one of the most promising young attackers in the league over the last few seasons and now he's developing further this year. Injuries have derailed his ascent but after two goals and nine assists in 19 league games this season, we can confirm that this is his best campaign yet.

That form has started to attract attention. As reported by the Telegraph, Liverpool are joined by Manchester City in eyeing up for a potential summer move. The reports claims that the title rivals are described as being “among those who are watching,” though it is stressed that “he has also been on the radar of others who are looking to bolster their attack with a proven forward.” Plus, a price tag of “upwards of £60 million,” is being spoken about, which is fair given his deal expires in 2027 and Wolves are in no rush to sell one of their best players.

Speaking out on his form recently, in an interview with 1Para1, Neto claimed it is the best season of his career. "So far, yes, it is unquestionably my best season as a professional. As soon as I get the ball, even if I’m behind the halfway line with five opponents to beat, our fans start cheering and urging us forward. It's unbelievable... at home, we are very strong!"

The future of Liverpool's transfer target is certainly unclear, as it stands. Michael Edwards has returned to the club in a football CEO role to oversee their recruitment of a new sporting director. Reports state that Richard Hughes (AFC Bournemouth) is set to come on board at Anfield and it will be interesting to see how they fare with targets once Jurgen Klopp departs.