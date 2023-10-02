With Liverpool set to appeal the red card decision, we can look back to a far worse tackle that was overturned involving a Tottenham player.

Liverpool are set to appeal the red card Curtis Jones was awarded at the weekend against Tottenham, and he should be successful if we look back to a similar incident in the past.

During the all-action affair over the weekend, Jurgen Klopp saw two of his men dismissed for red cards, with both men having cause for complaints given the nature of the sending offs.

Diogo Jota received two yellow cards, but his first - on second viewing - saw Destiny Udogie trip himself up, rather than it being Jota who made the foul. But the second saw Jones make contract with Yves Bissouma’s ankle having followed through in a 50/50 tackle.

What we did see on second viewing is that Jones initially made contact with the ball, but when Simon Hooper was sent to the VAR monitor to look at the foul in slow-motion, the first thing he saw was a still image of Jones’ boot on the Tottenham player’s ankle - which certainly didn’t tell the full story.

As Klopp said post-match: “It looks different in slow motion.” And the Liverpool boss is certainly right as he went onto explain it wasn’t a ‘bad tackle’.

“Curtis goes on the ball. Steps foot on the ball and then rolls over the ball and hits the legs, whatever you wanna do with that. You see it in slow motion and think ‘it may be a red card.’ If you are a football player I am not sure you would. It was not a bad tackle. He stepped on the ball and goes over it.”

Looking back to 2019, the football landscape was very different when it came to penalties, VAR and referee’s instructions for how games were to be run. However, during that season, Heung-Min Son was issued a red card for a tackle on Andre Gomes that resulted in the Everton player suffering a fracture dislocation.

It was a challenge that kept Gomes out for 109 days and he missed 19 games for club and country combined - and it was an injury that certainly affected his career thereafter. Immediately after the injury occurred, Son was seen in tears.

Surprisingly, that decision was overturned after an appeal which saw them submit statements and video evidence to support their claim for wrongful dismissal - and it was certainly a far worse tackle than the one we saw from the Liverpool midfielder.

Liverpool are set to appeal the decision to send Jones off and after already having Alexis Mac Allister’s red card against Bournemouth overturned, they will hope for a repeat success.