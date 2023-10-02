Liverpool’s game with Tottenham was full of controversial moments, but there was one that many may have missed.

With the clash between Liverpool and Tottenham still dominating the headlines following their Premier League epic over the weekend, there’s one moment that many may have missed.

Luis Diaz’s offside goal is the main talking point from the 2-1 win for Spurs, with the decision prompting both PGMOL and Liverpool to release statements following the game.

There was also two red cards to consider as well, with Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota both being dismissed in what were contentious decisions.

With three goals, nine cards, an offside goal and a 96th minute, it was the type of the game you have to watch back with extended highlights to catch all the best moments.

But Liverpool fans should feel hugely aggrieved over one decision in particular, and some have already asked why wasn’t Destiny Udogie sent off?

Having already earned a yellow card in added time in the first half for a late tackle on the break on Cody Gakpo, Udogie was seen gesturing in the second half for the referee to give Diogo Jota a yellow card after he was ‘tripped’ up for Jota’s first caution.

Given the new ruling that has come into the league this season, Udogie should have been booked for his action of telling the referee to book the Portuguese international - we’ve seen this happen on a lot of occasions so far this season. Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson is currently serving a one-match ban for earning five yellow cards for doing just that.

To make matters worse, the replays show that Jota barely, if at all, makes contact with the defender whilst running and Udogie actually trips himself up. It’s a moment that, in fairness, would be extremely hard to see at full speed for the referee but it’s a moment that sets in motion Jota’s later dismissal.

Jota was later sent off in the 69th minute, leaving Jurgen Klopp’s side with nine men attempting to protect a point - and they held on superbly until the 96th minute unfortunate Matip intervention.