Liverpool remain 'confident' they can tie Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk down to new contracts despite Jurgen Klopp's surprise decision to leave the club, according to recent reports.

The current deals of all three are set to expire in 2025 and it has long been hoped that extensions could be agreed upon before entering that final 12-month period in which the club can become vulnerable. However, that was thrown into doubt last month when Klopp announced he would leave the club at the end of this season.

Klopp admitted in a shock statement that the daily demands of Premier League management had worn him down and the German is expected to take at least a year away from the limelight. But despite that development, Football Insider reports that extensions for Liverpool's three stars remain on the table.

There will be major change among the backroom staff on Merseyside but those in charge at Anfield insist the club can show the necessary ambition to keep Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk. The report adds that there is no sense of panic among club chiefs, even amid the uncertainty of the future.

Van Dijk cast his personal future into doubt recently, admitting he did not know whether he'd remain a part of the club in the post-Klopp era. However, the defender was quick to clarify that his words were taken somewhat out of context.

Salah remains on the radar of the Saudi Pro League, following Liverpool's decision to reject a late £150million bid for their talisman in the summer. Clubs from the Middle East region are expected to return with similar money on the table after this season.

