Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool have been linked with a number of potential new signings ahead of the January transfer window as they look to bolster their squad in this thrilling season. The Reds have the chance to enter 2024 at the top of the Premier League table with their final two games of the season, starting with Arsenal on the road this weekend.

The busy summer saw four new midfielders come through the door, but Jurgen Klopp has been keeping an eye out for another option in the No.6 position. Liverpool continue to be linked to defensive midfielders as January approaches, but they are also keeping an eye on targets for the backline as well.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

A number of names have been thrown about in recent months and have yo-yoed between the 'could happen' and 'no longer interested' zones. An update of this nature has emerged this week, reporting a cold trail on two major targets.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Liverpool 'are not interested' in the duo of Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapié and Fulham midfielder João Palhinha ahead of the winter window. While there have been reports linking the Reds to both players, this new update says neither are 'on the list of targets' as Klopp prepares to roll up his sleeves and get stuck into some business.

Both players would have fit the criteria of what the Reds need to add to their squad. Just last week, Bild reported that Liverpool were among the clubs keeping a close eye on Hincapié, even with his £60million release clause. However, other clubs including Newcastle United, AC Milan and Roma are also in the picture, so competition would have been heavy.

Similarly, Liverpool had been 'urged' to move for Palhinha and TEAMtalk journalist Dean Jones admitted he was 'surprised' they hadn't bid for the engine room star yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement