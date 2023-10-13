Liverpool’s young midfielder shone for the U21’s and is ready to step up for Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott laid down a marker for his fellow teammates at club level following his U21 performance last night.

Two goals and an assist alongside an all-round, all-action performance saw him stand out amongst the young Three Lions squad in a dominating victory over Serbia’s U21 side.

Jurgen Klopp has never wavered in his belief in the youngster, now 20, who has already played 75 times for the first-team. Even with his opportunities limited as a result of new signings, he’s still managed to make nine appearance, as well as three starts thanks to the EFL Cup and Europa League, but he may be set to feature more regularly after the international break.

Given the three starts he’s had in cup competitions, that trend is likely to continue after the break. Of course, it gives first-team starters such as Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai the chance to earn some much-needed rest as well as allowing Elliott to continue to develop - it’s a win-win for all involved.

And thanks to their upcoming schedule, he can look forward to perhaps more game time than he’s been afforded so far. There’s two games against Toulouse before November 9 which he should be a starter in. Plus, an EFL Cup tie with Bournemouth, away game at Luton Town and then three home games against Everton, Nottingham Forest and Brentford - and he stands a good chance of featuring in all of those games.

Szoboszlai has shown a brilliant level of fitness so far, but there will come a time when he needs a break after featuring in all of Liverpool’s game so far this season and he’s likely to start both games for Hungary across this break as well.

Starts in the league are obvioulsy harder to come by, but a strong showing in any of the cup games might see Klopp persuaded to give him a starting berth. After all, those games are favourable for Liverpool which may help him in his quest for more game time.

If he can continue where he left off against the Serbia U21 side last night, he won’t go far wrong. Alongside his goal contributions in that game he also managed 94 touches, five key passes, three out of four successful crosses as well as a 100% dribble success rate.

Granted, England did go on to win 9-1, but they are the reigning European champions as well as a very strong outfit, but Elliott did shine in amongst the young stars on show.