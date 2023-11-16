The Liverpool captain has returned to a level of form that could be considered near his best in recent weeks.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has been revered for his incredibly high level of performances since joining the club in 2018.

However, he faced criticism last season as the club failed to qualify for the Champions League as well as finishing the season trophyless as well.

At 32, Van Dijk had some questions to answer. But, ever since he was made captain, the Netherlands international has rediscovered his top form and he has seriously impressed in the league so far.

The one mark against his name is the red card he received in the 2-1 win over Newcastle United early on in the season. But other than that, he's been in stunning form.

According to Squawka, Van Dijk has had no errors leading to a shot, zero dispossessions, he hasn't been dribbled past and he boasts the highest duel success rate in the league for defenders.

Those type of figures point towards a player who is at the very top of his game. Previously, many believed Van Dijk's peak to be in 2019 when he finished second in the Ballon d'Or, but he has found a way to reach similar levels years later.

He gives Klopp a foundation at the back that allows the rest of the side to flourish and his effectiveness in both boxes is well documented.

Take his intervention against Brentford in their last Premier League game for example, he managed to pull out a high leg to stop a certain goal, which was a brilliant intervention.

Recent weeks has seen him keep plenty of tough forwards extremely quiet, as he has dominated them in the air before then managing the same on the ground.