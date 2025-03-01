Liverpool face PSG in the Champions League last 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes next week.

Luis Enrique insists that Liverpool do not have an advantage ahead of their Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds travel to the French capital on Wednesday for the first leg of the last 16 tie. Despite finishing top of the new league phase of Europe’s elite club competition, Arne Slot’s side have been handed a stern contest. While PSG required the play-off round to reach the knockout stage, they are among the favourites and are unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season.

PSG are in action tonight when they face fourth-placed Lille. Liverpool, meanwhile do not have a fixture this weekend as a result of exiting the FA Cup. It means that the Reds will have additional time to rest compared to the Parisians, with Slot giving his players two days off after a 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

But Enrique believes the Reds’ schedule has been just as intense as PSG’s. And he insists that his troops are not suffering from fatigue ahead of the Parc des Princes showdown.

What’s been said

Via culturepsg.com, the former Barcelona and Spain boss said: “There is no advantage or disadvantage. We could perhaps think more deeply. They have had a very competitive schedule so far, with a lot of intensity. These are things that we cannot control as a coach.

“I would like the schedule to adapt to our priorities, but it is impossible to make a schedule that is good for all the teams. And when you want to be in all the competitions, it is impossible. I cannot control these kinds of things. I try to look at the positive side of this and be as well prepared as possible for all the matches.”

"The Lille match is a big test for players who want to play against Liverpool. There is no better exercise than that, especially against a very high-level opponent who will make similar plays to Liverpool. So I think it is a great opportunity to play and in terms of fatigue, if it turns, if it flows, if you are motivated, if you are prepared, this fatigue does not exist. You just have to enjoy what you do every day.

“There is training, there are matches to play at the Parc des Princes. It is also a pleasure so the objective is clear for all the players who will have the opportunity to play and even for those who will not play. That is what a team is. You have to resolve situations in a global way and together. That is what we are trying to do."

‘Not impossible’

Liverpool are 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League and are aiming to take another step towards adding a seventh Champions League to the Anfield trophy cabinet. Enrique hailed the Reds’ ability but believes they are not unbeatable.

He added: “We are a real team. There are several real teams. Another one is Liverpool, who are having a magnificent season, both in their championship, which has a very high level, and in the Champions League. They are also a real team. We see them pressing and always attacking collectively. It is very difficult at a very high level, but it is not impossible. There are clearly other teams than us who are also doing things very, very well.”