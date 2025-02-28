Liverpool have no match this weekend after crashing out of the Carabao Cup after a shock defeat.

Arne Slot has admitted he would rather Liverpool be in FA Cup action this weekend rather than having a blank fixture list.

The Reds stretched 13 points clear at the summit of the Premier League after a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United. Liverpool are zeroing in on being crowned champions, while they will face Newcastle again in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley next month.

The Reds also remain in the Champions League and face Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 first leg on Wednesday. But having crashed out of the FA Cup following a shock 1-0 loss at the hands of Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle last month, there will be no chance of achieving an unprecedented quadruple.

Some fans will see it as a positive, though, given Liverpool’s gruelling schedule. However, Slot admitted it still would have been a chance for the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister to be rested and opportunities would have been given to fringe players including Federico Chiesa. However, instead the focus immediately turns towards facing PSG at the Parc des Princes, with the squad due to be back in training on Saturday after a couple of days off.

What’s been said

Speaking after the Newcastle game, Slot said: “I've explained it already a few times that that's the biggest reason why I didn't take these players to Plymouth Argyle because then they have to travel again, they are away from home, they might have to play 10, 15, 30, 45 minutes because I would definitely have used them if I would have taken them – and that means for them no rest.

“That's why I didn't take them to PSV Eindhoven as well because I believe in the fact that these players are able to play five games in 15 days like they show. But they can't do this for 10 months in a row, so they need to have, once in a while, a break. We are talking about a break if I'm talking about five, six days of not playing a game of football.

“That's why I'm still a bit disappointed that we don't play on the weekend because, of course, Mo [Salah] wouldn't have played, of course Virgil [van Dijk] wouldn't have played but it would have been an ideal moment for the likes of Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah, Federico Chiesa and all the others to get some playing time as well to keep them ready for the end phase of the season. So, unfortunately, we're out but that also means that the players have two days off now and then from Saturday onwards we fully focus on Paris Saint-Germain.”

Nothing to fear

PSG top Ligue 1 having not lost a game all season. However, they required to reach the Champions League knockout stage via beating fellow French outfit Brest in the play-offs. And given Liverpool have already defeated European champions Real Madrid and German title holders Bayer Leverkusen this season, Slot insists his troops have nothing to be scared about.

He added: “I don't think we fear teams. I don't think the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Real Madrid, these kind of clubs don't fear opponents. But we definitely respect them and there's a reason for that, and that's what you just said – that they won so many games in a row and they have so many quality players. I think it's going to be a very interesting game for everybody who loves football. I would be surprised if people who are neutral watch a different game than that one because I think everyone – including Paris Saint-Germain and us – are looking forward to the game.”