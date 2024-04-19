Man City plan 'big push' for £94m-rated superstar linked with Liverpool

Manchester City are reportedly targeting a ‘big push’ in the summer window for Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala, who Liverpool have been linked with.

Musiala, 21, has been a shining light for Bayern in recent seasons, starring in attacking midfield and he is currently valued at around £94m (€110.00m). He has two more years left on his current deal and while the club are yet to tie him down to a new deal, the likes of Man City and others are hoping to seize an opportunity.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Bayern have ‘no intention to sell’ this summer and a new contract with a salary increase plus add-ons are set to be offered but he wrote that ‘top clubs in England and Spain’ are interested in a move and talks won’t take place until after the season. He also revealed on his YouTube channel that “Manchester City are big fans of the player, but it’s the same for Chelsea, same for the clubs in Spain, same for people in Liverpool. Many top clubs following the situation of Musiala because he’s a special talent and he’s out of contract in 2026.”

Despite the stance from Bayern, the Guardian have wrote that City want to make him a big summer signing and it claims that they would need a ‘huge fee’ in order to prise him away. There’s certainly a future for Musiala to consider as Bayern are set to undergo changes in terms of a new manager and with squad changes after one of their most disappointing campaigns for a decade. Musiala can play a number of positions in attack and is hugely versatile and could easily embed himself into any one of the top clubs in Europe.