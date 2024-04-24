Man City reveal key injury ahead of Brighton as Liverpool earn title boost 

Pep Guardiola gave an injury update on Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, John Stones ahead of Manchester City's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester City have confirmed that striker Erling Haaland will not be fit for their clash with Brighton on Thursday.

The Norwegian was absent for his side’s semi-final victory over Chelsea at the weekend after limping off against Real Madrid in the Champions League as they were knocked out in the quarter-finals. There was also questions marks next to both John Stones and Phil Foden who both also missed out against Chelsea and Pep Guardiola revealed the latest on the trio at his press conference ahead of their trip to the Amex Stadium.

“Erling is not ready for tomorrow and the other two are ready,” he told reporters in Wednesday’s press conference. “I’m not concerned [about Haaland]. It’s not a big issue but he is not available for this game.”

Asked about the possibility of rotating his squad, the City boss added: “I don't know what rotate means. Players deserve to play and every person has their starting XI but everyone has their contribution. Now we had three or four days, the last game against Chelsea and tomorrow is one of the toughest games of the season. Brighton away in my calendar is one of the toughest ones for the way we play.”

Haaland has been in good goalscoring form, netting 31 goals in 39 games in all competitions and he had scored in his last two league games before the defeat to Madrid.