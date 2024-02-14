Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester City have been dealt an injury blow in the Premier League title race with Jack Grealish expected to be absent for 'a few weeks'.

City took one step towards the quarter-finals of the Champions League as they delivered a 3-1 last-16-first leg win over Copenhagen in Denmark on Tuesday night. Kevin De Bruyne, Bernado Silva and Phil Foden were on target.

Pep Guardiola's men now turn their attention back to the top flight. They currently trail leaders Liverpool by two points, although that could be extended to five for a brief period. The Reds face Brentford on Saturday lunchtime before City welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium later that evening.

However, Grealish - signed for £100 million from Aston Villa in August 2021 - was forced off in the 21st minute with a groin problem and looked dejected as he walked off the pitch. Then with 12 minutes remaining, Silva suffered a knock to the ankle.

City were already without Josko Gvardiol, a £77 million arrival from RB Leipzig last summer, who could miss three weeks because of ankle ligament damage although Mateo Kovacic may return to training ahead of the Chelsea clash.

Via the Mirror, Guaridola said: “Jack felt his groin. I didn’t speak to the doctor, but it looks muscular. He wanted to continue but we can’t take any chances - and injuries like that usually take a few weeks.

“Bernardo took a big knock on the ankle. Hopefully, it is not a big issue, but we will see. Josko is out for two or three weeks after damaging the ligament in his ankle, but we hope Kova could come back to training on Thursday or Friday.