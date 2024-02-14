WONDER GOAL: Jaden Philogene equalises for Hull City

The Championship was lit up by a sensational display of skill last night from a Hull City player that Liverpool have already held talks with.

Liam Rosenior's side came from a goal down against Rotherham to win by two goals to one as they kept their promotion hopes alive thanks to the late win. Liverpool loanee's Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho both played the majority of the game but another player stood out more than anyone else.

Jaden Philogene-Bidace, 22, was one of the star performers across the Yorkshire derby, but his role in the first goal, which eventually went down as an own goal by Cameron Humphreys, has to be seen to be believed. After receiving the ball on the right-hand-side of the box, he slipped it through the defenders legs before then cutting back and leaving him on the turf and he finished off the run by producing a rabona cross which chipped over the keeper thanks to a touch from Humphreys - it was a sensational moment of skill.

Speaking after the game, Hull boss Liam Rosenior joked that the dubious goal panel should award Philogene the goal. “We should give him the goal, we need to appeal to the FA for the outrageous piece of skill,” he said. “He is trying to beg it in the dressing room that it’s his goal. I said to him that at least it’s an assist. That is Jaden’s goal, it’s what we pay money for. Ridiculous, it’s ridiculous, his ability is something we have missed for a long time. He is only going to get better the more games he plays."

While that moment will catch the eye and hit the mainstream media, it's worth noting that Liverpool have already 'held talks' with the attacker. Last summer, when the winger was still at Aston Villa, Liverpool reportedly established contact over a move. It's said Jurgen Klopp was impressed from his spell in the Championship a season prior at Cardiff.

Typically a left winger, Philogene is comfortable on either wing and he is an all-action attacker who is ready to take the step up to the top-flight. Per game he averages 3.9 shots, averages 1.9 key passes, four recoveries, 2.9 dribbles and draws 2.5 fouls - he also has seven goals and five assists.

