Man City's Erling Haaland fires warning to Liverpool & Arsenal

Liverpool’s title hopes all but ended at the weekend and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has said he and his team-mates are ready to end the season on a high.

The Blues face four more games in the Premier League title race and know if they can take a maximum of 12 points then City will win a record-breaking fourth consecutive league title. The campaign ends with a trip to Wembley to face Manchester United in another FA Cup final.

City are a point behind Arsenal but crucially have a game in hand. And Haaland is ready to capitalise.

“I’m ready – I had a bit of a problem and it’s nice to bounce back when we went out to Madrid in the Champions League," he said. "It’s been scratching inside of me to get back and now I’m back and feeling good. I’m ready to attack the last five finals.”

“It’s nice – exactly like last season. This is maybe the most exciting time to be a footballer.” He added: “There are not many who can relate but this is why I play football – the feeling before the game, you’re a bit nervous. This is fantastic and it’s why I love football because of these feelings.