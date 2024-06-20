Trent Alexander-Arnold had a mixed performance against Serbia last night | Getty Images

Euro 2024 England: The debate over the Liverpool star has only increased after the first group game.

With England set to face Denmark in their second game of Euro 2024, questions are still being asked over whether Trent Alexander-Arnold should continue in midfield.

The Liverpool defender started against Serbia alongside Declan Rice and produced a respectable showing in a narrow one-goal victory. However, he wasn’t able to produce the full array of talent that we’ve come to know at club level, but there were certainly signs. He managed four long balls (joint-most for England with Jude Bellingham) which were attempted with confidence and bravery but he was guilty of losing possession 12 times. One of those included a few yards outside of his box as he gave the ball away to Aleksandr Mitrovic, who fired wide. He also failed to complete a key pass which is a staple of his game at Liverpool. It is clear there is room for improvement.

A win over Denmark could see them qualify as group winners with a game to go, should Slovenia and Serbia draw, which would allow Gareth Southgate to rotate in the final game ahead of the knockouts. It stands to reason that the nervy opener, which compiled a total of just 0.70 expected goals between the two sides, is now out of the way which should result in a better all-round performance from the entire England side, including Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking to Betfred, ex-Man United striker Andy Cole backed the Liverpool star to continue his run in the side. “It depends on what England are trying to achieve. England have a lot of good midfielders and it looks as if Trent isn’t going to play at right-back. Trent hasn’t let anybody down when he’s played in midfield and going forward; that looks as if that’s going to be his position for England and they just have to get on with it. It’s as simple as that.”

Where Cole backed him, there are others ex-pros that have rubbished the idea. Robbie Savage told Planet Sport Bet he should continue ‘for now’ but questioned whether he could cope against better quality opposition in Spain, France or Germany.

However, Teddy Sheringham stated he doesn’t like him in midfield and suggested one of either Adam Wharton or Kobbie Mainoo are utilised instead. “I thought the midfield was disjointed again against Serbia – I don’t like defenders playing in midfield and full-backs coming in.” He told Poker Sites. “You receive balls differently when you’re playing in midfield and I don’t think he knows how to do that as naturally as someone like Kobbie Mainoo or Adam Wharton.”

