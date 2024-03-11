The Reds are still in the running to secure three more trophies as they push for a perfect farewell season for the departing Jurgen Klopp. They will return to European action midweek when they host Sparta Praha in their second leg clash at Anfield, followed by Sunday's visit to Old Trafford as they eye a spot in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

United's form in the Premier League has left a lot to be desired this season, having struggled to keep up with the top four. They are currently eight points adrift of Champions League qualification. The Red Devils' previous FA Cup meetings saw them beat Wigan, Newport County and Nottingham Forest to book their clash against long-standing rivals Liverpool.

Similar to their upcoming opponents, United have been dealt some significant injury concerns this season. As things stand, Erik ten Hag is without nine senior players — here are the latest updates on his side's fitness and who could be in contention to return against Liverpool.

Man United latest injury updates

Following United's win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, Ten Hag provided an injury boost for three of his players.

"Hopefully, some return. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was, yesterday, on the pitch. We expect also Harry Maguire back in the squad next week. Rasmus Højlund has good hope he will make it as well."

Wan-Bissaka has not featured since January, summer signing Højlund has missed the last three fixtures, and Maguire has also sat out the last two outings but the trio could all return to face Liverpool this weekend. Others are not expected back until April at the earliest, while some are without estimated return dates.

Omari Forson

The 19-year-old pulled out of United's match against Everton with an unknown injury and there is little information on his fitness levels and when he will return.

Tyrell Malacia

The left-back hasn't featured at all this season due to a knee injury and it's unlikely he will get the opportunity to play before the term is up. Ten Hag admitted that it's 'going to be difficult for him to be available' as he is back in training but still not yet with the team.

Martínez only recently returned from a foot injury and now he is sidelined with a knee problem. He was quoted to be out for around eight weeks when he first picked up the injury in February.

Mason Mount

The former Chelsea star is another who has been hampered with injuries this season. Mount has not played since November but he is expected to return after the international break.

Luke Shaw

The England international is pushing to return from a muscle injury but ten Hag has confirmed United do not expect Shaw back until 'the last games of the season' at a push.

Anthony Martial