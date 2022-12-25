Man Utd's potential new owner wealth compared to Liverpool, Newcastle, Man City & Chelsea
How would the wealth of parties interested in Manchester United compare to owners of Liverpool and their Premier League rivals?
The future of two of world football’s greatest clubs remains a major talking point after the owners of Liverpool and Manchester United hinted they could be ready to bring an end to their time in control of the Premier League giants.
The news that FSG were considering a sale of the Reds came in early November via a statement released to The Athletic. It read: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool. FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club. FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”
Within a week there were suggestions that deadly rivals Manchester United could also be available for any willing buyers and several of the world’s wealthiest businessmen were immediately linked with a bid for the Red Devils. But how would their wealth compare to their Premier League rivals and the current owners at Anfield?