Liverpool are set to sign youngster Trent Kone-Doherty from Derry City.

Derry City under-17s manager Gerald Boyle has confirmed that Liverpool are poised to sign teenager Trent Kone-Doherty.

The 15-year-old will make the switch to Anfield from the League of Ireland outfit next month when he celebrates his birthday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kone-Doherty has unsurprisingly yet to make his first-team debut for the Candystripes - but has impressively been included on the bench at such a tender age.

He is also a Republic of Ireland under-17 international.

Now the forward is set to link-up with the Reds’ academy in pre-season ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Derry Journal reports he will cost Liverpool a six-figure sum in compensation.

What’s been said

Boyle told our sister title: “Trent certainly does have all the attributes to do well.

“I think it’s going to become more and more rare that the top clubs in England are coming to these shores looking for players.

“Trent has that X-factor, he’s got something special. His one-on-one ability is excellent. He has got serious, serious pace but the biggest thing about him is that he has a brilliant attitude.

He is so receptive to information, he wants to learn all the time and he’s a great team-mate as well.

“Those qualities, as well as his physical and technical abilities, will take him a long way because he’s a great kid to work with and, as I said, he wants to learn and get better. Hopefully that takes him a long, long way in the game.

“Of course, it’s going to be tough. The Premier League is a tough environment but you know what, Trent has got a really, really good chance because he has got that something special.”

‘Quality over quantity’

Boyle believes the fact Liverpool have scouted Kone-Doherty from Derry underlines his quality.

The Reds signed goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher from Cork-based club Ringmahon Rangers in 2015 and he’s thrived at Anfield.

Boyle added: “It’s global now, the clubs can go all around the world looking for players so the fact that Liverpool are coming to Derry looking for Trent tells you how special he is.

“Liverpool in particular go for quality over quantity, they don’t go for big numbers at their academy, so it’s a credit to everybody who has worked with Trent down the years.