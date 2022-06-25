Ben Davies was signed in January 2020 from Preston North End and now heads back to Liverpool after a loan spell with Sheffield United.

Liverpool haven't been afraid to splash the cash of late.

This summer alone, the Reds have spent what could be the best part of £100 million.

Summer spending

The majority of that cash, of course, has been on Darwin Nunez. Jurgen Klopp's side might pay Benfica a club-record £85 million with add-ons.

In addition, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay cost £7.7 million and £6.5 million from Fulham and Aberdeen respectively.

And going back to January, Liverpool opened their cheque book to cough up an initial £37.5 million - potentially rising to £50 million - for Luis Diaz from Porto.

No-one can say the Reds are frugal. But they're prudent too.

Now their attention turns to bolstering the Anfield coffers again.

The sale of Sadio Mane for up to £35 million from Bayern Munich has helped significantly.

Takumi Minamino is expected to add another £15.5 million, while Neco Williams and Nat Phillips are among the others who could be sold.

The forgotten man

And let's not forget that Ben Davies could add some precious funds back into the transfer kitty.

Indeed, he's somewhat of a forgotten man at Anfield. Brought in amid a defensive crisis for just £500,000 from Preston in January 2020, the centre-back has never made a single appearance.

In the second half of the 2020-21 season, he couldn't get a look in despite Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip suffering season-ending injuries.

Ozan Kabak, on loan from Schalke, was given more opportunities. As were homegrown pair Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams. Even Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were preferred as makeshift defenders at times as Liverpool clawed their way to Champions League qualification.

In truth, it was no surprise Davies was sent out on loan last season.

Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip indeed overcame their problems. In addition, the Reds splashed out £36 million on Ibou Konate from RB Leipzig.

A switch to Sheffield United made sense. Although the Blades had been relegated from the Premier League, they were expected to challenge for an immediate return.

That, indeed, was the case. After overcoming a rocky start, United were beaten on penalties in the Championship play-off semi-finals by Nottingham Forest.

Davies managed only 22 outings for the Bramall Lane side, but there were mitigating circumstances. Injuries, a bout of COVID-19 and time off for personal reasons were why he played less than half of United's league games.

But when he did feature, Davies was solid and competent.

Now, with pre-season training little more than a week away, Davies is due to report back for duty.

What Klopp does with the 26-year-old in the upcoming weeks is intriguing.

The obvious decision would be to make a healthy profit on Davies. Liverpool knew that they'd gain cash on him when he was purchased, having been in the final six months of his Preston deal.

Tied down to Anfield until 2025, he's well protected. The Reds sagely handed him a long-term contract for that reason.

What Klopp's side could fetch for Davies is the question. Per Transfermarkt, he's rated at £2.25 million.

That would represent a £1.75 million profit, although it would be no surprise if Klopp and new sporting director Julian Ward demand more for Davies.

However, there still may be a place for him at Liverpool. Klopp will want to keep five senior centre-halves around his squad for the upcoming season.

If Phillips, Williams and Sepp van den Berg were all to leave, coupled with Billy Koumetio already joining Austria Vienna, it'd leave the Reds a body light.