Kaide Gordon has made the move to Portsmouth on loan until the end of the season.

With the winter deadline now passed, Liverpool saw out another relatively quiet window, making no new signings as they continue their challenge for a second Premier League title.

Arne Slot made it clear that he was happy with his current senior squad, suggesting no major incoming or outgoings would be coming in or out of Anfield. However, the Reds have signed off on several loan exits this window, including for rising stars Jayden Danns and Kaide Gordon.

The latter has made a late move to Championship side Portsmouth until the end of the season, joining six other new recruits through the door. Pompey are currently battling it out at the bottom of the table, following their League One title win and promotion last season.

Thanks to some strong recent results, Portsmouth have hauled themselves out of the bottom three, but the first half of the season was a turbulent one. John Mousinho’s side spent most of the campaign in the relegation zone, and there are still just three points between them and the drop. There’s everything to play for in this final stretch towards the summer.

Portsmouth full of praise for Kaide Gordon

Portsmouth have a big battle ahead of them in the second half of this Championship season. There are currently just five points between 18th and 22nd as things stand, so the slightest slip up could completely rearrange the order.

Pompey have the highest goal return in the bottom ten but they have opted to bolster their attacking options for this second half of the season. Gordon joins the ranks after being recalled from his previous loan spell with Norwich City in January.

“We’re delighted to welcome Kaide to the club and would like to thank Liverpool for loaning him to us,” Portsmouth manager Mousinho told the club. “He arrives having already gained experience of this level from his time with Norwich and really boosts our attacking options.

“Kaide is a talented young player with bags of potential and I’m excited to see what he can do in a Pompey shirt during the rest of this season.”

Liverpool winter loan exits

As well as Gordon and Danns, Liverpool also sent four other players out on loan this window. Stefan Bajčetić has returned to Spain to join Las Palmas, Rhys Williams is out with Morcambe, and Calvin Ramsay and Dominic Corness have signed for Kilmarnock and Gillingham respectively.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Pitaluga and Tom Hill were the only permanent outgoings from the window. Pitaluga was released early in January to return to Brazilian side Fluminense, while Hill has signed for League Two outfit Harrogate Town.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all still without new contracts, there were plenty of rumours surrounding potential January exits for them too. However, with the Premier League title now a very likely scenario for Liverpool, the only potential exit for any of the trio will be in the summer.