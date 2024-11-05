Liverpool transfer news: Their rivals for the Premier League title could look to deal them a double blow in the January window.

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing a move for ex-Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi in the January window.

The Reds looked to be on track to sign the Real Sociedad midfielder in the summer before he rejected any pursuit, opting to remain in Spain. However, he remains a highly-rated midfielder and, at 25, a perfect signing in waiting for one of Europe’s top clubs.

For City, the loss of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri was a bitter blow for their season aspirations and there are rumours that they could look to fill the void left by his injury by strengthening in January. Of course, it would be a huge blow to Liverpool’s title aspirations if they were able to acquire a player at a high quality to fill their problem area - but it would be even worse if they managed to acquire Zubimendi.

According to L’Equipe, that is exactly what they have planned. Zubimendi has a release clause of £51m and it could be a swift deal for City given Sociedad are struggling in both the league and Europa League. Coincidentally, he replaced Rodri at half-time in the Euro 2024 final and was praised for his performance as Spain eventually went on to take the trophy.

If he is to reject them the same way he did Liverpool, then they may chase Torino and Italy midfield Samuele Ricci who would be a cheaper option. Reports state a figure of around £29m would be enough but either signing would surely help City to flourish and be stronger, resulting in a more difficult title challenge and race.

Plus, if they did sign Zubimendi, it would mean Liverpool would have to find another suitable target for that role. We’ve seen how they operate over the years, they are very particular in sounding out the right players and their interest in him will not have subsided despite the failed negotiations in the summer.

Ryan Gravenberch has emerged as the key starter in that role, something which has been a welcome surprise. However, we are already seeing some small signs of a drop-off in form from his incredible start to the season, when he was winning MOTM awards on a regular basis. Long-term, they may still look to recruit in that role and if Zubimendi exits for City, it could be a blow.