'If he wants...' Simon Jordan tells Liverpool star contract situation is 'simple'

Simon Jordan has told Liverpool fans that Mohamed Salah will stay only if he wants to remain playing competitive football.

The Egyptian has been the subject of transfer speculation across the past year and his current contract situation has only added to that. With less than two months to go before he can actively discuss a pre-contract with any side, it is certainly a worrying time for fans.

Initially, the lure of the Saudi Arabian money seemed too good to turn down, as many big names headed for the Middle East. Yet Salah, who remains at the top level of performers in the Premier League has been silent while reports have rumbled on. There are claims that a so-called broadcast deal with Egyptian TV networks could play their part and that the Saudi higher-ups are pushing for a deal in 2025, but Jordan believes his situation is far more simple than anyone is making it out to be.

Speaking live on TalkSPORT, Jordan laid out Salah’s current situation in black and white. “If he wants to play serious competitive football, while he’s still able to, then he stays at Liverpool or goes to a European club.

“If he doesn’t, and the lure of the amount of economics with these broadcast deals, if you're talking about territorial deals in Egypt, then he might get one of those. If he wants to play competitive football - he stays at Liverpool. If he wants to get paid he’ll go and get paid.

“I don’t think it’s a done deal that he is going to Saudi - everyone thought he was going to last season. I still think there is a twist in it. He’s operating at such a high level; if he wants to stay for a few more years and compete for trophies then there’s a distinct possibility he stays at Liverpool. Again, he strikes me as an extremely competitive footballer who wants to play at the highest level.”