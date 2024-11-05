Why the Friedkin Group have bold managerial decision to make with ex-Everton boss

Everton manager news: The proposed Everton owners have been linked with multiple Premier League managers.

The Friedkin Group have several managerial candidates under consideration for Roma - including a previous Everton boss.

With Roma struggling in the early part of this season, the American owners have already let go Danielle De Rossi. The club legend’s exit after four games was met with real discontent and now pressure is rising on his replacement Ivan Juric.

One report claims that Roma are carefully evaluating their options to possibly replace Juric in the next days, with ex-Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter under serious consideration. Potter’s name had been linked with the England and Everton job, and even if he doesn’t end up taking the reigns in Italy, he could end up succeeding Sean Dyche in England when the takeover is officially complete of Everton.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg revealed another name linked with the job - former Everton boss Frank Lampard. He confirmed on X that Roma are interested in him to replace Juric as well. He posted: “Frank #Lampard is one of the candidates to take over as the new head coach of AS Roma – confirmed Lampard could replace Ivan Juric if the 49y/o, who is currently under heavy criticism, would be dismissed. First call: Gazzetta dello Sport.’”

With Dyche’s current managerial contract set to expire at the end of the season, many are predicting this will be his final year in the role. The Friedkin Group have been trigger happy in the past with managers, but given that the club will be moving into a new era with their new ground and the ownership, a younger, more exiting manager could enter to lead them into the next chapter.

Potter could potentially be someone who fits the bill and, speaking in October, revealed that he is ‘up for anything’ when it comes to his next role. “I’m open to anything, I had 12 years and a fantastic journey from the fourth-tier of Swedish football to the last eight of the Champions League, and I’d really like to spend the next 12 years in the same sort of position developing players, teams and trying to make a difference, wherever that is.”