Liverpool have started the season with a blitz of goals, but could a new transfer link help to solve a problem at the other end of the park?

The Premier League champions spent the summer tinkering with the squad and adding players who could see Liverpool’s success last season become the start of an era of dominance, rather than a one off.

In the three competitive games so far though, there is one obvious area of concern with Arne Slot’s defence looking as poor as the forward line looks strong. Virgil van Dijk can’t do it all on his own with an imperious display at St James’ Park not being matched by his back four colleagues, even if Dominik Szoboszlai should be commended for his performance out of position at right back. Van Dijk’s composure when fouled by Anthony Gordon being the latest example of how important it was that he extended his contract and his stay at Anfield.

Milos Kerkez has yet to settle in at left-back but it is in the middle and who partners the skipper that is the biggest question. Ibrahima Konate gave an impassioned interview in pre-season where he spoke about being up for the challenge of champions and the demands that it will bring and yet is playing like someone who already has one foot out the Anfield exit door.

Newcastle’s second goal on Monday night saw him bullied off the ball rather than showing the intent needed to win the first contact and clear the danger, there is a reason why Liverpool are being linked with Marc Guehi and why the latest news from Sky Sports on the future of the Crystal Palace skipper should prick the ears of those of a red persuasion: “Crystal Palace have approached Manchester City about signing Manuel Akanji. Palace are looking for a centre-back in case Marc Guehi leaves in the next six-days, Guehi is out of contract at the end of the season and Palace are prepared to sell him to sell him to Liverpool if the price is right. City signed Akanji for £15m from Borussia Dortmund three years ago, Galatasaray have also held initial talks about signing him.”

How do Konate and Guehi compare as players?

Konate might be a better player on paper than Guehi in terms of statistics, but it is hard to compare one centre-half in a dominant team to another who is used to having to do a lot more work and cope with a lot more pressure. Konate for a start will do a lot of his defending in the opposition half and not have to worry about too many attacking players on either side of him whereas the England international knows that his basics have to be on point or his side could drop points. Were Guehi to move to Liverpool, he would also have one of the best goalkeepers in the world behind him and, arguably, the best centre-half in the world next to him. being able to concentrate on his own job rather than organising everyone around could help his game develop to the next level.

Radar comparison of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate. | Data MB

Using DataMB, Konate looks head and shoulders above the Palace stopper, however, football isn’t played on paper and the eye test is every bit as important. Guehi has an appreciation of the dirty side of defending that has been nurtured through his upbringing and development in England whereas Konate, for all his physical attributes, wouldn’t be the sort of centre-half that you’d want playing against Tony Pulis’ Stoke City.