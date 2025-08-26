Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool gestures to cup his ear at full-time following the team's victory in the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park on August 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool beat 10-man Newcastle United at St James' Park on Monday night in a dramatic evening of Premier League action

Liverpool made hard work of another three Premier League points with more late drama as they made it two wins from two to start the campaign.

Arne Slot’s side led 2-0 at St James’ Park thanks to goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike. However, despite being down to 10 men after Anthony Gordon was sent off just before half time, Newcastle managed to claw the game back to 2-2.

Rio Ngumoha arrived to score a late winner, however, as the 16-year-old netted in the 100th minute to snatch all three points for Liverpool - who will feel incredibly fortunate to have secured victory.

Virgil van Dijk reacts to Anthony Gordon red card

Van Dijk was the one on the end of Gordon’s rash challenge as the Newcastle man’s studs raked down the Dutchman’s calf after he flew into a tackle. Van Dijk showed the scars of the challenge to referee Simon Hooper after he had only booked the former Everton player for the tackle.

Reflecting on the incident, the Liverpool captain claimed it was strange that the referee needed to go to the monitor after instruction from VAR. Hooper changed his decision after watching replays on the pitch-side monitor.

Van Dijk said: "I said to him [Gordon], if that's not a sending off then I don't understand football. It was strange the referee had to go to the monitor in my opinion. Unfortunately, these things happen in football, if he meant it or not it happened, we move on.”

On the win, he said: "We all know it's a difficult place to come. We know there was a lot of oil on the fire this week to get Newcastle fired up. What happened tonight was expected and, for us, the disappointing part was that we conceded two set pieces. That shouldn't happen but overall great three points, move on and focus on the next one.”

Eddie Howe defends Anthony Gordon over Van Dijk tackle

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was quick to defend Gordon, insisting he did not believe there was any intent behind the challenge.

He said: "I've only seen it once back and it was very quick as the game was going on. I think Anthony was going in full blooded into the challenge and he's tried to pull out and slipped and his momentums taken him in. It didn't look good but I don't think there was any intent."