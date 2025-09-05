Liverpool remain linked with Marc Guehi | Getty Images

Crystal Palace pulled the plug on Marc Guehi’s £35 million move to Liverpool on summer transfer deadline day.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Tuchel has revealed how Marc Guehi has reacted to his failed transfer to Liverpool.

The centre-back saw his £35 million move to Anfield collapse on deadline day earlier this week. Guehi underwent a medical ahead of joining the Premier League champions but Crystal Palace pulled the plug at the 11th hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palace’s failure to sign Igor Julio, who instead joined West Ham United on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, meant that Guehi had to stay in South London. Reports suggest Eagles head coach Oliver Glasner threatened to resign if the 25-year-old was sold to Liverpool without replacing him with a player who had Premier League experience. Palace chairman Steve Parish had previously admitted that the club would reluctantly have to sell Guehi, having entered the final year of his Selhurst Park contract.

After his disappointment, Guehi has linked up with England’s squad as they play Andorra in a 2026 World Cup qualifier tomorrow. Tuchel revealed he has held talks with Guehi at St George’s Park - and has handled the situation with ‘grace’. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, England manager Tuchel said: “We had a chat with him. He looks absolutely fine and he looks very impressive on the field. He has a couple of very impressive weeks on the sporting side and performance side.

“He is the main driver of Crystal Palace's success, he is the captain and the leader and played very impressively end of last season and start of this season and continued that in camp. It is very impressive. He handles it with respect, grace and a brilliant attitude.”

Liverpool retain an interest in Guehi and he does not want to pen a new contract at Palace. The likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have subsequently been linked with signing the former Chelsea defender on a free transfer. Clubs outside of England can agree a pre-contract agreement in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking the day before the transfer window shut after Guehi scored in a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa, Eagles boss Glasner said: “I can say it with clarity, and I said it to the chairman that it’s nothing to do with Oliver Glasner but we need to keep Marc to play a successful season.

“We had a meeting in March where we talked about the situation so again we know how the situation is and we have an agreement that we could sell Marc if we have the right replacement in. We wanted to have this replacement at the beginning of the pre-season to be independent from this situation.

“That was on July 9 (the season started), it’s August 31 and there is no replacement in the building so it’s clear one part of the agreement is not fulfilled that means we can’t sell Marc.

“It’s not a wish or gift for Oliver Glasner, it’s necessary for playing a successful season. We had a great start and I think our fans deserve to have the best players available. I know if we don’t sell Marc, he will accept it. He loves the club and team, he feels the appreciation and we feel the same from his side. That’s why I have to say we need to keep him.”