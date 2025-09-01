Liverpool's move for Marc Guehi hangs in the balance | Getty Images

Liverpool’s pursuit of Marc Guehi has been cast into doubt amid this late report.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Marc Guehi’s signature is now ‘in jeopardy’ following a dramatic 11th hour update from David Ornstein.

The Reds are pushing to secure the signing of the Crystal Palace defender but struggles in the south are now casting doubt over a deal getting over the line before the window slams shut.

According to Ornstein, Palace are facing ‘issues’ finding a suitable replacement for the club captain.

Marc Guehi to Liverpool transfer now ‘in jeopardy’

Taking to social media, Ornstein has reported that despite Guehi undergoing a medical with Liverpool, a move potentially hangs in the balance due to struggles on Crystal Palace’s end at this late stage in the window.

With less than an hour left before the deadline, the Eagles are having ‘issues finding an adequate replacement’ and talks are now ongoing between Guehi and manager Oliver Glasner to make a ‘final decision’ on whether the centre-back will be allowed to continue with his Anfield switch.

The full story, as reported on The Athletic website, reports that difficulties in replacing Guehi have ‘increased pre-existing opposition’ at Selhurst Park over the sale of the key defensive figure.

Glasner has been ‘resolute’ in his stance that Guehi ‘should not be allowed to leave’ the Eagles if they cannot sign a suitable replacement. Their pursuit of Igor Julio has collapsed, as the player is now reportedly headed to West Ham to complete a medical in a sensational U-turn.

Palace’s interest in Jaydee Canvot has reached an agreement in principle with Toulouse, but it is still ‘not confirmed’ as the minutes tick down towards the summer deadline.

Crystal Palace struggling to replace Marc Guehi

Guehi has made it clear to Crystal Palace that he will not be signing a new contract at Selhurst Park, which has led to the club pushing for a deal while they still can. His current deal is due to expire next summer, meaning there is a huge risk of him leaving for free if Palace cannot secure a sale this window.

Reports have claimed that leading target Igor Julio is now ‘more likely’ to join West Ham on loan rather than move to Palace, in a major twist in the tale than could cause a significant domino effect.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ coverage of the Deadline Day business, Clinton Morrison discussed Crystal Palace’s tricky situation and admitted he is concerned for Glasner’s future at the club.

“They not only have a problem with Marc Guehi but also with Oliver Glasner – we all know how much Glasner wanted to keep Guehi so if you lose your best defender and don’t replace him, Palace are in trouble at the back. Glasner is key. I fear for Glasner.”

Liverpool had agreed a £35 million fee with their Premier League rivals for Guehi and a medical was completed in London. However, these final stages of the transfer window could make or break a deal that looked all but done mere hours ago.