Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Marc Guehi from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace with a medical set to be held in London imminently.

There are less than four hours remaining in the transfer window but the Reds have struck a £35m agreement with the Eagles. TalkSPORT have reported on the move as have Sky Sports News, with the two clubs finally reaching an agreement.

The Reds made a second offer for Guehi over the weekend and that has now been accepted. The defender is in the final 12 months of his deal at the club and had no intention of signing a new contract.

Palace have opted to bite the bullet and sell Guehi now rather than risk losing him for free. The central defender is set to undergo his medical in London due to there not being enough time to travel to Merseyside and complete his move.

Oliver Glasner did not want to lose Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has been insistent over the last seven days in particular that he wanted Guehi to remain at Selhurst Park, despite his contract situation at the club.

"I told the chairman we have to keep Marc if we want to play a successful season," Glasner told BBC Sport.

"We have no chance to find the right replacement in one day. We all agreed that we just sell Marc if we have the right replacement in the building.

"We wanted a replacement by 1 July. It is 31 August and we have no replacement. We have this agreement so it is clear from me. He is such a crucial player. He is one of our key players - he is our captain."

Palace are looking at completing deadline day deals for central defenders Jaydee Canvot and Igor Julio and with those players formalising moves, Palace have allowed Guehi to depart as he prepares to complete a move to Anfield.

The England international played for Palace on Sunday night against Aston Villa and scored in the second goal as the Eagles romped to a 3-0 victory.

Marc Guehi the signing of the window

Speaking on Sky Sports, ex-Arsenal man Paul Merson branded Guehi the signing of the summer. He said: “I think he’s a brilliant player. I really do think he’s a top centre-half - absolute class. It blows my mind that he’s still at Liverpool. He gets into everybody’s team, in my opinion.

"People might say he doesn’t get in at Arsenal at the moment because of their two centre-halves, but he’d be a great replacement. I know he’ll want to play, but in this day and age, when we’re throwing about money, £60m, £80m, £125m, he’s an absolute bargain for a top, top centre-half."

"Marc Guehi, if you can get him for £30–35 million, as I said before, in football terms that’s a cup of tea. For an international of that calibre, I think it would be an unbelievable signing. For me, it would be the signing of the window."