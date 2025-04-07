Marco Silva names Liverpool star who did something 'great' during Fulham loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fulham earned a 3-2 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League at Craven Cottage.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marco Silva is adamant that Fulham were deserving of all three points against Liverpool.

The Reds were condemned to their first Premier League loss on the road this season as they fell to a 3-2 defeat by the Cottagers in West London. Arne Slot’s visitors were architects of their own downfall after Alexis Mac Allister had opened the scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwboi and Rodrigo Muniz all scored within 14 first-half minutes to leave Liverpool shell-shocked. The Reds were improved after the interval, with substitute Luis Diaz giving Liverpool a lifeline. But they could not find an equaliser and missed a chance to move 14 points above second-placed Arsenal and edge closer to the Premier League title.

Fulham bolstered their chances of qualifying for European football with their triumph. And while Mac Allister scored a ‘great’ goal, Silva was delighted with the response that the Cottagers showed. The Portuguese said at his post-match press conference: "Great three points for us, I really believe we deserve it. Our first half was a very good level in every aspect of the game. A great goal from Mac Allister, but our reaction was great.

"We knew in our preparations that this is a game that will be high energy, high tempo always, and our first pressure was very good; we always picked the right moments to press them and it was important to keep our block compact to stop big spaces between the lines where we know they like to exploit.

"Great commitment and attitude from our players from the first minute. The shots we had from the start shows that the game wasn’t just for us to be compact, it was for us to play in our way. It was a great performance in the first half, leading the score like we were, and we knew we had 50-55 minutes still to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even in the moment they scored (in the second half), the game was still under control. They had one or two good chances to score afterwards, but we also had a very good one with Harrison Reed.

"The three points were important for us after the last nine days, three big games, the first two we didn’t get what we wanted so today was another big game against, probably, the next champions, to bounce back. It was important for us to give something back (to the fans) for environment and atmosphere in the last two games at Craven Cottage.

"We have to work very hard (to continue this performance through to the end of the season). The Premier League is very hard. We have to always be on, always take care of ourselves, and the last two months of the season we have to push really hard. The next one, we have to be well-prepared for Bournemouth as it will be a tough game."