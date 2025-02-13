Martin Zubimendi. (Photo by JOMA GARCIA I GISBERT/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool were keen to sign Martin Zubmendi last summer from Real Sociedad.

He's a name that Kopites are still ushering.

Despite Liverpool failing to sign their top target, there is still somewhat of intrigue. There is no doubt that some sections of supporters are keeping tabs on Martin Zubimendi's progress and what the future might hold for him.

‘It’s out in the open’

The Reds' interest in the midfielder was well-documented. Arne Slot identified Zubimendi as someone who could add control to his engine room after succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat. Liverpool were prepared to pay the reported £51 million release clause installed in Zubimendi's Real Sociedad contract. However, he ultimately did not want to leave his boyhood club.

Speaking to TNT Sport last month, Slot said when discussing Liverpool’s midfield: “I prefer them to get the ball behind those two [his deepest-lying midfielders standing in between the opposition midfield and attack.

“Therefore these two [Liverpool centre-backs] are so important that we can find them behind those two [first line of opposition press] instead of asking the ball over here or there or there [wide]. We prefer them keep more in midfield.

“I even think the player that we wanted to bring in – I think it’s out in the open that much – was also a player that was really comfortable, is still a player that is really comfortable on the ball and can bring the ball from our last line to our forwards.”

Liverpool's failure to sign Zubimendi has scarcely proven detrimental, though. Slot adapted by deploying Ryan Gravenberch in the number-six position and it has paid off with aplomb. The Reds sit six points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with Gravenberch having been linchpin in the middle of the park.

However, some fans believe another out-and-out option is needed. There is no-one to provide cover and competition for Gravenberch, who has started every league game. Wataru Endo is more of a ball-winner and Alexis Mac Allister is more effective when playing slightly further up the pitch. That's why Zubimendi's name has continued to tantalise. But even if Liverpool were keen to reignite their interest, they would face stern competition.

Reports have suggested that Arsenal have moved to the front of the queue to sign the Spain international. Yet The Athletic recently suggested that Spanish and European champions Real Madrid are 'increasing discussions' around the 25-year-old ahead of the summer. The same publication says that Liverpool signing a new defensive midfielder is ‘less of a priority’ because of Gravenberch’s eye-catching form.

Liverpool’s potential summer transfer window

Slot has admitted that the Reds are working on the summer recruitment. Since his arrival, he’s added just one new player to his squad after Federico Chiesa was signed for £10 million from Juventus. Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has agreed to join the Reds at the end of the season from Valencia for a fee of up to £29 million.

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a new left-back as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson. The Reds may also look to bring in a new striker and centre-back but their business could be dictated by the futures of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The key trio are all out of contract and yet to extend their respective deals. Should all three leave the club on free transfers then replacements would need to be brought in.