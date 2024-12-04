Liverpool transfer news after the Reds were keen to sign Martin Zubimendi.

Martin Zubimendi is reportedly coming to terms that he will have to leave Real Sociedad.

The midfielder was Liverpool’s No.1 target in the summer transfer window. After taking over as head coach, Arne Slot identified Zubimendi as someone who could add control to the Reds’ engine room.

Liverpool were reportedly prepared to meet the Spain international’s £51 million release clause installed in his Sociedad contract. However, Zubimendi was not prepared to leave his boyhood club - and the Reds did not try to sign an alternative. Instead, Ryan Gravenberch has been deployed in the number-six role and to great success. The Netherlands international has been in imperious form as Liverpool top the Premier League by nine points and the Champions League standings.

But there are still sections of Kopites who would like to see Slot bolster his squad in the January transfer window to ensure that the Reds have enough in their bid to win the title. Slot confirmed before tonight’s trip to Newcastle United that discussions ahead of the window reopening in less than a month’s time have taken place and Liverpool would act to sign the right player if the opportunity arose.

Naturally, supporters will clamour for Zubimendi, with no current like-for-like replacement in the squad for Gravenberch. Wataru Endo has primarily been utilised as an impact player to see out games in the closing stages while Tyler Morton has been restricted to outings in the Carabao Cup.

Zubimendi has had a mixed campaign for Sociedad so far. The San Sebastian outfit are ninth in La Liga and five points adrift of the Champions League places. They are also 16th in the Europa League table. According to the Athletic, Zubimendi is ‘now coming to terms with the idea of leaving Real Sociedad’ and that would be open to doing so in the summer.

The Euro 2024 winner has also been linked with Manchester City as a potential replacement for the injured Rodri in January, along with Arsenal.