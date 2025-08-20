Liverpool want to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak before the September 1 transfer deadline | Getty Images

Liverpool target Alexander Isak has broken his silence on his Newcastle United future after missing the PFA awards gala

Alexander Isak has broken his silence on his Newcastle United future and accused his current club of broken promises and creating a misleading narrative as he continues to hold out hope of a move to Liverpool.

The Reds first approached the Magpies last month to express an informal interest in Isak and their willingness to do business at around £120m - which is a British record transfer fee.

However, Newcastle firmly told the Merseyside outfit that Isak was not for sale. The Reds then opted to sign Hugo Ekitike after Newcastle had made a club record bid with the Magpies also missing out on Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United.

Isak has not played for Newcastle United since the end of last season and missed the club’s pre-season tour and the opening game of the 2025-26 campaign against Aston Villa. He has also reportedly insisted he will not play for the club again.

The Reds have had a bid rejected of £110m, with Newcastle demanding £150m and are highly unlikely to let Isak leave if they do not sign any suitable replacements.

Alexander Isak issues big statement on Newcastle United future

Isak missed the Professional Footballers' Association's awards gala on Tuesday night. He was named in the Premier League Team of the Season but took to Instagram to say he didn’t feel right attending “with everything going on”.

He then made some big claims about Newcastle, which read: "I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken.

"That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

"When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now - and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

Liverpool await as Newcastle United refuse to change stance

The Magpies would have no strikers if they sold Isak to Liverpool and are understandably not willing to sell the Sweden international. The transfer window closes on September 1 which is now less than two weeks away.

On Monday, Liverpool play their first away game of the campaign - against Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Isak is currently not training with the Magpies and highly unlikely to play for either club as the stand-off remains over the player’s future in the north east.

Speaking about the player, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said over the weekend: "Nothing has changed. The door is well and truly open.

"He has to decide what he wants to do. We would like a resolution. We need that clarity. You don't need any kind of distraction.

"I am not in control of that. There is one person who can control that. Let's wait and see. I have made my stance clear. I am concentrating on the team."