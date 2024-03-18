Michael Edwards' return to Anfield has sparked a lot of excitement among fans during an otherwise uncertain period at Liverpool Football Club. Jurgen Klopp's time at Anfield is coming to an end following his announcement that the time has come to step away from his role as manager of the Reds.

Despite their recent FA Cup upset, Liverpool are enjoying a strong 2023/24 campaign and remain in contention to win both the Premier League and Europa League, on top of the Carabao Cup already tucked safely away in the their trophy cabinet.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there is a lot still to focus on this season, one eye is also being kept on the transfer market as Liverpool prepare to make some signings in the summer. There was no action during the January period, so fans are waiting to see what unfolds at the end of the term instead.

The Reds have been linked with a number of potential new signings, across a number of positions within the squad. The defence has become a priority following Liverpool's struggles with injury this season but there is still interest being shown in midfield talent as well.

With Edwards now back at the club in his new role as CEO of Football for Fenway Sports Group, he has reportedly set his sights on his first desired tasks. According to Football Insider, Liverpool are 'very keen to strike a deal' for Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala. Both the Reds and their rivals Manchester City are interested in the midfielder, and as such, the Bavarian club has slapped a mammoth £100 million on him.

Musiala currently has two years left on his current contract but he has reportedly rejected new deals to extend his time with Bayern. Edwards is 'expected to spearhead a summer of transition' as Liverpool prepare to enter a new chapter under Klopp's replacement.