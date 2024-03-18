'Nobody plays like them' — Liverpool handed warning ahead of key clash

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and AC Sparta Praha at Anfield on March 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Following their exit from the FA Cup after a gut-wrenching loss to Manchester United, Liverpool's focus now turns to their position in the Premier League title race and their upcoming Europa League quarter-final clash.

Prior to their defeat at Old Trafford, the Reds have been in impressive form as they move through the gears in their mission to give Jurgen Klopp the ultimate sendoff. Having already won the Carabao Cup, more silverware is in sight to mark the end of the German's iconic era at Anfield.

Their last Premier League outing saw them play out a 1-1 draw against Manchester City, keeping the battle at the top of the table extremely tight. Their meeting with the champions was sandwiched between two blistering performances in Europe. Liverpool dominated Sparta Praha with an 11-2 aggregate win to see them into the last eight of the tournament.

The Reds will take on Atalanta in the quarter-finals but Italian icon Cesare Prandelli does not believe it will be an easy ride for Klopp's men. Prandelli represented Atalanta over two periods during his playing career and also enjoyed stints as youth and caretaker manager at the Bergamo club after his retirement in 1990.

The former Serie A star believes his former side are in with a chance of upsetting Liverpool and has warned the Reds not to underestimate Atalanta's ability, as there is 'nobody in England' who plays like they do.

"Is there room for Atalanta to do the feat? Yes, there is, even if the Reds are very strong," Prandelli told La Gazzetta dello Sport, relayed via Calciomercato. "But they are matches in which you want to be there 100 percent. And so, when you go on the pitch you give everything.